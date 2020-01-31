City Council believes its Hard Rock probe will be productive

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans City Council members expect their inquiry into the Hard Rock Hotel collapse to be fruitful even if Mayor Latoya Cantrell’s administration continues to refuse to participate.
Helena Moreno is the council’s president.
"We will continue to reach out to the administration and hope that the mayor's team can be part of this process,” said Moreno.
The council held a hearing on the collapse Wednesday and Moreno said more areas that should be delved into came to light.
"There are different types of topics to take a look at and discuss from transportation issues that have been ongoing to business interruption, to what's going to overall happen with the demo and then what could be the impacts after that. I mean the topics are really endless but most importantly I think the council's role is what can we do to prevent this from happening again,” she said.
Council Vice President Jason Williams said there may be city laws that need to be tweaked given what happened.
"If there are laws on the books that could have prevented this and weren't followed, that's squarely within the bailiwick of any city council. If the laws on the books weren't enough to stop this from happening and we need to add some new ones that they've added in other cities that's squarely within the bailiwick of the city council,” said Williams.
Mayor Cantrell says the council has no authority related to the Hard Rock matter and she along with the city’s inspector general believe a separate city council probe could hurt the local, state, and federal investigations that are already underway.
But Moreno and Williams said the council’s work is not an impediment.
"I've looked at all the building collapses that have happened in recent history in this country, Atlantic City and Philadelphia. If you look at those places, especially Philadelphia, the City Council convened their first special committee I think it was less than two weeks after the building actually came down, right? And no way did it impede or encumber any of the other investigations that were going on,” Williams said.
And Moreno is not pleased with how the inspector general handled his announcement that he opposes the council's inquiry.
"I would have appreciated a conversation with the OIG about this instead of just a news release that was sent out to everyone before he could have these discussions with the council members,” she said.
In moving forward, council members want to hear directly from the project’s owners and developer.
"We already sent them an invitation early on to come in, I mean certainly, if you can do a radio show you can come speak to the people of New Orleans, in front of the city council,” said Williams.
