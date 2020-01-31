The city plans to soon implement electronic monitoring for juveniles

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - After juveniles committed car break-ins and thefts across New Orleans, patience is running thin for many.
“I’ve lived in Lakeview for 58 years, and we’ve never had these problems before,” says Fred Yeager.
With a rising concern over juvenile crime across New Orleans, the city is taking action. It’s planning to implement electronic monitoring for juveniles.
“The program existed under the prior administration and we are re-implementing the program under this administration with more stringent structures in place,” says Tenisha Stevens.
The city’s Criminal Justice Commissioner Tenisha Stevens says staff at the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center will monitor the youth with ankle braclets.
“They would be properly trained by the Office of Juvenile Justice on how to operate the equipment and they will actually go through the training as it relates to electronic monitoring,” says Stevens.
She says if a juvenile violates their court ordered conditions, the NOPD will be notified. Officers will pick them up and transport them to the juvenile facility.
The city says electronic monitoring is just one tool that could go hand and hand with another program that offers intense supervision.
“Ankle monitors can only tell us where kids are, but the supervision is the human element. It will be eyes on the kids and telling them what their obligations are,” says Dr. Kyshun Webster.
Dr. Webster is the Director of the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center. He says the initial pilot program can handle about 20 youth, who will be supervised by counselors over a 90 day period.
“We can engage families and family therapists who have eyes on the kids at those high crime times where we have random visits with kids at school or whatever they are,” says Dr. Webster.
The city says the intense supervision program will begin very soon, but the electronic monitoring may take a bit longer to finalize.
“We don’t want to rush to say we have a program in place. I don’t want to give you a timeline, but I can tell you before the end of the school year,” says Stevens.
The city says it’s working with the state Office of Juvenile Justice to fund the electronic monitoring program.
