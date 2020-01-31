Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert was the breakout star of the NFC championship game after running for 220 yards and four touchdowns in the victory over Green Bay. His long and sometimes difficult journey to NFL stardom has been a popular topic of conversation in Miami during the week leading to the Super Bowl on Sunday. Mostert credits some of his success to his childhood love of surfing. He grew up in shark-infested waters off the coast of New Smyrna Beach, Florida. The ocean provided tranquility for him and it still holds a special place in his heart.