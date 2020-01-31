Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

ATARI HOTELS
Atari plans to open video game-themed resorts in 8 US cities
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Atari, the arcade game company that ushered in the gaming revolution in the 1980s, is opening eight video game-themed hotels across the U.S. The company said this week it will break ground on its first hotel later this year in Phoenix. Atari says it wants to create a unique lodging experience combining the iconic brand with a video game-themed destination. In addition to Phoenix, hotels are planned in Las Vegas, Denver, Chicago, Austin, Texas, Seattle, San Francisco, and San Jose, California. Timeline for hotels other than Phoenix were not released.
GUN RIGHTS-YAVAPAI COUNTY
Yavapai County supervisors plan vote on gun rights measure
PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors plans to vote Wednesday on whether to join Mohave County in declaring itself a sanctuary county in support of gun rights. The Daily Courier reports that the Yavapai County board in December and January heard hours of testimony from dozens of people on the proposal. The Yavapai County resolution pledges the supervisors to defend state and federal constitutional rights, including the U.S. Constitution's Second Amendment. The measure also declares Yavapai County a “Second Amendment Sanctuary County" and says the supervisors won't spend public money or use other government resources to enforce laws that unconstitutionally infringe on gun rights.
POTHOLES-TURF TOUPEES
Pranksters fill up Tucson potholes with green turf toupees
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Pranksters apparently fed up with potholes in southern Arizona have filled them with bright green turf toupees. The Arizona Daily Star reports 10 of the crumbling craters in Tucson, Arizona, have been filled with carefully cut patches of fake grass. The illicit landscaping appeared in early January, much to the delight of some nearby residents. They assumed it was a protest aimed at drawing the city’s attention to all the road damage in their historic neighborhood south of downtown. Peaceful pothole protests have become popular online in recent years.
IMMIGRATION COURT-BACKLOG
DOJ works to ease ballooning immigration case backlog
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — At the headquarters of the nation's immigration courts, the focus is on how to make the immensely strained system more efficient. The Executive Office for Immigration Review is grappling with a backlog that has ballooned to 1 million deportation cases, a years-long wait for hearings and White House pressure. So it is buying real estate for new courts, creating an online filing system, streamlining training and hiring judges. And it still can’t keep up. Its monthly caseload more than doubled last October. James McHenry, who leads the office, says, “We are working on what we can control.”
LGBTQ ANTI-DISCRIMINATION LAW
Arizona lawmakers again push anti-LGBTQ discrimination law
PHOENIX (AP) — A bipartisan group of Arizona lawmakers are again pushing a proposal banning discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity. The effort backed by Republican Sen. Kate Brophy McGee and Democratic Rep. Daniel Hernandez comes despite repeated failures to even get a hearing because of opposition from social conservatives in the Legislature. The lawmakers were joined at a Capitol news conference by business and religious leaders who said it was needed to ensure equality and keep businesses competitive. The proposal faces strong opposition from the Center for Arizona Policy. House Speaker Rusty Bowers said he doesn't supported the expanded protections.
UNREGULATED BORDER WALL
Arizona private border wall bill hits snag in House
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona lawmakers have rejected a measure that would have made it easier for property owners on the U.S.-Mexico border to build a wall. The measure fell one vote short in the House on Thursday but could be revived later. It would allow people to sidestep state and local permitting requirements to build a border wall. GOP lawmakers say it would prevent political interference from local officials philosophically opposed to a border wall. Democrats say a border wall is ineffective at stopping drug trafficking, and the state shouldn't remove local control for permitting decisions. Republican Rep. Tony Rivero joined all 29 Democrats in opposition. He did not explain his vote.
ELECTION 2020-IOWA-REMOTE CAUCUSES
From Paris to Arizona, Iowans will caucus around the globe
SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) — The Iowa caucuses won't all be in Iowa. Nearly 1,300 snowbirds, college students and others temporarily outside Iowa will attend the crucial first-in-the-nation caucuses from more than a dozen states and as far away as Europe. It's the first time the Iowa Democratic Party is holding “satellite caucuses” in far-flung locales to let more people participate in a process often derided as opaque and exclusionary. Altogether, there will be 24 satellite caucuses in 13 states and the District of Columbia. Three international caucuses will be held in Paris; Glasgow, Scotland; and Tbilisi, Georgia.
ELECTION 2020-ARIZONA-UNION
Union pledges Arizona turnout push to help Democrats
PHOENIX (AP) — A union representing hotel, airport and food-service workers says it will make a major push in Arizona for Democrats in Arizona ahead of the November election. Leaders of Los Angeles-based Unite Here Local 11 said Thursday they'll look to register 40,000 voters, knock on 650,000 doors and speak to 160,000 voters. The union has a relatively small presence in Arizona representing about 2,000 workers. But it's found success organizing in Latino communities and is looking to flex its muscles in a state likely to be instrumental in determining control of the presidency and the U.S. Senate.