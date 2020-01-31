Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — At the headquarters of the nation's immigration courts, the focus is on how to make the immensely strained system more efficient. The Executive Office for Immigration Review is grappling with a backlog that has ballooned to 1 million deportation cases, a years-long wait for hearings and White House pressure. So it is buying real estate for new courts, creating an online filing system, streamlining training and hiring judges. And it still can’t keep up. Its monthly caseload more than doubled last October. James McHenry, who leads the office, says, “We are working on what we can control.”