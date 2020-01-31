Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

STATE POLICE-FEMALE CAPTAIN
Louisiana troopers get first female African American captain
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana State Police has its first African American female captain. Gov. John Bel Edwards on Tuesday announced that Capt. Treone Larvadain has been promoted to lead the agency's Protective Services unit, which is responsible for the safety and security of the governor and the governor's immediate family. WAFB-TV reports Larvadain succeeds Capt. Clay Chutz, who recently retired after 30 years under six different governors.
BALD EAGLE KILLED
Louisiana man, 18, accused of killing bald eagle, hawk
HOMER, La. (AP) — An 18-year-old Louisiana man is accused of wildlife crimes that include killing a bald eagle and a hawk. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says in a news release that that when investigators looked into two tips that Daniel Smith of Homer had killed a bald eagle, he denied the allegation. However, agents got a search warrant for Smith's truck and phone, and found an eagle feather in the truck. Department spokesman Adam Einck says they also found photos and videos of other wildlife violations, some of them involving 19-year-old twins and a juvenile.
EPA DISPERSANTS
Lawsuit: EPA has dragged feet on oil spill dispersant rules
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Environmental groups and women from Alaska and Louisiana are suing the Environmental Protection Agency, asking a federal court to make the agency set new rules for use of oil spill dispersants. The lawsuit filed Thursday also asks the federal court in Washington, D.C., to rule that the agency has violated federal law by dragging its heels. The group notified EPA in March and again in September that it would sue if rules were not completed within 60 days. Proposed rules were made public in 2015, and EPA received 81,000 comments about them. The lawsuit says the agency didn’t move beyond that.
AP-US-HEALTH-CARE-OVERHAUL-LAWSUIT
Appeals court won't reconsider 'Obamacare' decision
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court in New Orleans has refused to reconsider its ruling against a key part of President Barack Obama's health care law. The brief ruling by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was dated Wednesday. A divided three-judge panel ruled in December that the law's requirement that people buy insurance was rendered unconstitutional when Congress set the tax on those who don't buy insurance at zero. Wednesday's ruling says one appellate judge asked for a rehearing by the full court. But the judges voted 8-6 against a rehearing. The law's defenders have gone to the Supreme Court.
LOUISIANA BORROWING
Louisiana to borrow up to $350M to pay for construction work
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana's new legislative leaders have quickly signed off on plans for the state to borrow up to $350 million to replenish the account that pays for state-financed construction work. Thursday's vote of the Bond Commission was the first major financial decision for the latest House and Senate term. The commission agreed to the March general obligation bond sale without objection. The borrowing will keep cash flowing to a long list of projects, including coastal restoration work, state park improvements, road and bridge projects and local projects favored by lawmakers. The state will sell bonds to investors for upfront cash, then pay off the debt over 20 years with interest.
AP-US-CLERGY-ABUSE-NEW-ORLEANS-SAINTS
NFL's Saints accused of helping shape clergy sex abuse list
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints maintain their PR work on the area’s Roman Catholic sexual abuse crisis was “minimal.” But attorneys suing the church allege hundreds of confidential Saints emails show the team actively helping decide “which names should or should not” be included in the archdiocese's list of credibly accused clergy. That list has become a key point in the controversy surrounding the team since news of the Saints emails broke last week. An AP analysis of the list of 57 credibly accused clergy found it underestimated the actual number by at least 20.
BOOKS-GAINES-AWARD-WASHINGTON
Houston writer Bryan Washington to receive Gaines award
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Houston writer Bryan Washington has been named the 2019 recipient of the Ernest J. Gaines Award for Literary Excellence. He will receive the award and its $15,000 prize at a ceremony Thursday in Baton Rouge for his debut short story collection “Lot.” The award is presented by the Baton Rouge Area Foundation. It goes to promising African American fiction writers. Previous winners of the Gaines award include Jamel Brinkley, Ladee Hubbard, Crystal Wilkinson and T. Geronimo Johnson. A Louisiana native, Gaines wrote the critically acclaimed novel, “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman." He died Nov. 5 at age 86.
AP-LA-CHEMICAL-PLANT-WANHUA
Louisiana city council nixes chemical plant in surprise vote
WESTWEGO, La. (AP) — Members of a Louisiana city council surprised residents and a representative from a Chinese chemical company by voting to turn down the company's request to build a plant. News outlets report the vote by the Westwego city council had not been scheduled at Tuesday night's public hearing, but the council rejected a request from Wanhua to build a storage and distribution facility. A representative from the company said the chemical plant would be safe. But residents and city leaders say the company failed to answer questions about potential dangers. Last year, Wanhua dropped its bid for a chemical manufacturing plant in Convent.