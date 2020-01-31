New Carnival rules prohibit riders from throwing plastic bags, structures on routes will need permits

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Revelers likely won't have to dodge entire bags of beads flying through the air along the parade route this Carnival season.
The New Orleans City Council passed an ordinance that made changes to what riders can throw, and how early parade goers can set up tents and ladders.
Council members said this Carnival season, riders will no longer be allowed to throw boxes and plastic bags off floats.
“Those bags accumulate, and if by chance you happen to walk on a pile of them, it’s like walking on ice. So, people have slipped and fell by stepping on those bags,” Councilmember Jay H. Banks said.
Along with safety concerns, the city is also trying to limit the amount of trash.
“Those bags get into the drainage system, we’ve got to go through extra efforts to get them out. So we’re trying to limit the amount of stuff that is actually going down into the drains,” Banks said.
Some krewe captains said the new policy will be something that they phase in.
“For example, you know, you get 12 items in a bag, or 12 items in a box. When each one of those items is individually wrapped, it’s not too much trouble to unwrap those items and throw those individually without all the extra plastic,” Krewe of Freret Captain Bobby Hjortsberg said.
Anyone wanting to build a stand or enclosed structure along a parade route, not including tents, must now get a permit at least 15 days before the first parade on that route.
"I've got multiple calls this morning. We live in a world today that we have to acknowledge the fact that there's some very dangerous people out there that want to do bad things. We cannot elimiinate all of the threat, but we can do what we can to eliminate the threats that we can," Banks said.
Marching bands and dancing groups will also be limited per parade to cut down on time.
"Having the parades longer and longer might be fun for us that go to the parades, but it puts extra pressure on these first responders that have to keep us safe," Banks said.
"This is something that we've done just from an efficiency standpoint, and I think it's something that everybody is getting on board with," Hjortsberg said.
"There's been about a 90% compliance. Now, there's a force of law behind it, but the idea is just to make the parades shorter, not to be in the streets so long, and I think that's a good thing," Hardy said.
Banks said while officers will not be specifically assigned to enforce these new rules, he and Carnival Historian Arthur Hardy said krewes are in agreeance with them.
"That's a lot of people to ask to behave in a specific way. I think most of them will. Who's against safety and keeping the city clean? So I don't think it's going to be an issue," Hardy said.
The city can also remove items like chairs, tents and ladders along parade routes if they are put out more than four hours before a parade starts.
