No. 6 LSU gymnastics returns to PMAC to face No. 7 Alabama

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU and Alabama will meet in a top-10 showdown as the No. 6 Tigers take on the No. 7 Crimson Tide at the PMAC on Friday, Feb. 1 at 7:15 p.m.
The meet will be televised on the SEC Network.
The Tigers posted a season-high team score of 197.77 against No. 2 Florida in a losing effort their last time out. The squad, led by freshman Kiya Johnson and senior Kennedi Edney, put together the most consistent performance of the season.
The Tigers currently have a 10-meet win streak over Alabama since the 2017 NCAA Championships and the Tigers have won five straight in the regular season. The two schools have met every year since 1981 and all but a three-year stretch (1978-80) since the LSU program started in 1975. Alabama leads the all-time series over LSU, 96-29-2, with LSU owning a 13-16-2 record at home.
LSU has won the last five regular-season meetings over Alabama and the last three of them were inside the PMAC. Back in 2016, a school record sellout crowd of 13,256 watched No. 4 LSU take down No. 3 Alabama, 197.925-196.225. It happened again two years later in 2018 with a 197.450-196.725 victory in front of a crowd of 17,729.
Officials are urging fans attending to the meet to arrive early so they don’t miss a moment of the action.
