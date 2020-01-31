NOPD arrests four in crackdown on car burglaries

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Police seized 13 weapons and arrested four adults in what they’re calling a crackdown on car burglaries.
Officers arrested the suspects earlier today at a home on Clouet Street in the Ninth Ward.
NOPD released very few details about Friday’s arrest and whether or not it is part of a larger ring.
Friday afternoon they shower off more than a dozen weapons including several rifles along with 10 boxes of ammunition and a drone which were seized in the home where police arrested the suspects.
Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson says one of the adults had a lengthy record with 50 prior arrests. He says the arrests show it’s more than just juveniles involved in a recent rash or car burglaries which are up 50 percent citywide.
“Many of these perpetrators were arrested numerous times over and over again. Some have faced 50 or more charges,” says Ferguson.
Chief Ferguson says there isn’t a single strategy for dealing with recent car burglaries. He says each district is responsible for their own strategy.
Ferguson says the investigation is ongoing and he says there will possibly be more arrests.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.