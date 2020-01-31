Pointer scores 24 as LSU outlasts Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WAFB) - Khayla Pointer led the way for LSU in a win over Florida in Gainesville on Thursday, Jan. 30.
The Lady Tigers (15-5, 5-3 SEC) outlasted the Lady Gators (11-10, 2-6 SEC), 77-68.
Pointer scored 24 points, grabbed five rebounds, dished out four assists, and had two steals in the win. Fellow guard Jaelyn Richard-Harris added 14 points. She was 4-of-4 from beyond the arc. Jailin Cherry and Awa Trasi each chipped in 10 points. Faustine Aifuwa finished with 11 rebounds.
The leading scorer on the team, Ayana Mitchell, was 1-of-7 from the field with four points. She didn’t score until the fourth quarter. Those four points were well below her season average of 14.9 per game.
