Pointer scores 24 as LSU outlasts Florida
LSU guard Khayla Pointer (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Josh Auzenne | January 30, 2020 at 4:13 PM CST - Updated January 30 at 7:41 PM

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WAFB) - Khayla Pointer led the way for LSU in a win over Florida in Gainesville on Thursday, Jan. 30.

The Lady Tigers (15-5, 5-3 SEC) outlasted the Lady Gators (11-10, 2-6 SEC), 77-68.

Pointer scored 24 points, grabbed five rebounds, dished out four assists, and had two steals in the win. Fellow guard Jaelyn Richard-Harris added 14 points. She was 4-of-4 from beyond the arc. Jailin Cherry and Awa Trasi each chipped in 10 points. Faustine Aifuwa finished with 11 rebounds.

The leading scorer on the team, Ayana Mitchell, was 1-of-7 from the field with four points. She didn’t score until the fourth quarter. Those four points were well below her season average of 14.9 per game.

