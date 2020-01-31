Slidell police warn of man passing counterfeit money; how you can spot it

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A man has been passing out counterfeit $100 bills at multiple businesses all over Slidell and the New Orleans metro area over the last two months, according to police.
The man was seen driving a white Honda Accord in Slidell but also a grey Jeep SUV in New Orleans.
Slidell police released surveillance video of the suspect:
Counterfeit money is a widespread problem with anywhere between $70 million to $200 million counterfeit bills currently in circulation, according to the United States Department of Treasury.
If you ever come across a counterfeit bill, here are some steps the United States Government suggests you follow:
- Do not put yourself in danger
- Do not give the money back
- Try to remember what the person looks and write down their license plate number and a description of their vehicle
- Immediately call your local police department
- Keep the counterfeit money separate from real money
Anyone with information about the person in question is asked to call Slidell Police Department at 985-646-6172 or contact Crimestoppers.
