Slidell police warn of man passing counterfeit money; how you can spot it

Slidell Police are searching for this man who is suspected of passing counterfeit money. (Source: SPD)
By Sam Lucio | January 31, 2020 at 10:30 AM CST - Updated January 31 at 10:30 AM

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A man has been passing out counterfeit $100 bills at multiple businesses all over Slidell and the New Orleans metro area over the last two months, according to police.

The man was seen driving a white Honda Accord in Slidell but also a grey Jeep SUV in New Orleans.

Slidell police released surveillance video of the suspect:

Counterfeit money is a widespread problem with anywhere between $70 million to $200 million counterfeit bills currently in circulation, according to the United States Department of Treasury.

If you ever come across a counterfeit bill, here are some steps the United States Government suggests you follow:

  • Do not put yourself in danger
  • Do not give the money back
  • Try to remember what the person looks and write down their license plate number and a description of their vehicle
  • Immediately call your local police department
  • Keep the counterfeit money separate from real money

Anyone with information about the person in question is asked to call Slidell Police Department at 985-646-6172 or contact Crimestoppers.

