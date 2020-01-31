Zack: Sunshine ready to return this weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Finally it looks as though a dry stretch of weather is coming and that’s perfect timing for Super Bowl weekend.
Showers have moved out of the area with clouds expected to linger through your Friday afternoon. Now I wouldn’t be surprised to see a few peeks of sun before all is said and done but full sun will have to wait till later this weekend. Due to the clouds temperatures will remain cool as highs only make it into the upper 50s to near 60.
This weekend is looking like a beauty although I do believe we start Saturday with some cloud cover. Those clouds will likely hang tough till about lunch before sunny skies take hold leaving us with a very nice second half of Saturday and Super Bowl Sunday. Highs will go from the cool upper 50s on Saturday to the middle 60s by Sunday.
Looking ahead for the next chance of rain, that looks to be in the middle part of next week.
