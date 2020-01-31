Zurik: Cantrell says she should be judged on work, not taxes

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor LaToya Cantrell spent nine minutes answering questions about a Lee Zurik Investigation that uncovered her and her husband’s taxes that have not been properly filed in eight of the last nine years.
The mayor provided little detail Friday (Jan. 31) about why she owes the money, around $95,000, but was adamant it would not affect how she runs the city.
“Actually, most is associated with fines and penalties it’s been an ongoing issue and a tax attorney has been secured to help my husband and I get to a settlement and therefore pay,” Cantrell said at a press conference about Sewerage and Water Board improvements.
The mayor said the discrepancy has nothing to do with reporting. She said it has been up to date.
“It’s about the penalties and fines associated with what’s owed and so there’s been some discrepancies that we, one needed to hire a tax attorney to help us move through that, and reach a settlement that we will pay,” Cantrell said.
On those tax liens the IRS said the owed amount does include interest and penalties. On the Cantrell’s tax lien, the IRS wrote it made a demand for payment of this liability, but it remained unpaid so they filed the lien adding additional penalties, interest, and costs may accrue.
So, Cantrell and her husband could end up owing more money.
