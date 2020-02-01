Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MST

AP-US-TERRORISM-SUSPECT-ARRESTED-ARIZONA-
Feds: Man living in Arizona was al-Qaida leader
PHOENIX (AP) — Federal authorities say they have arrested a Phoenix-area man suspected of killing two men while acting as a leader of al-Qaida in Iraq. The Department of Justice says 42-year-old Ali Yousif Ahmed Al-Nouri appeared before a magistrate judge for proceedings to extradite him to Iraq on Friday. It says the Iraqi government charged Al-Nouri with two counts of murder in connection with a killing in 2006 in Fallujah. They say that he and other members of al-Qaida fatally shot a lieutenant and an officer with the Fallujah Police Directorate. It’s unclear how long Al-Nouri had lived in the Arizona or what he did in the state.
OFFICER SHOOTS TEEN-ARIZONA
Arizona cop who fatally shot teen in back won’t be charged
PHOENIX (AP) — Prosecutors in metro Phoenix won't charge an officer who shot a 14-year-old boy holding a replica gun and running away during a call about a vehicle break-in. The Maricopa County attorney says prosecutors likely wouldn’t have won a conviction against the officer who shot the teen in the back in an alley in January 2019. She says the officer didn't know the suspect was 14 and believed he was armed and about to get away. An attorney for the teen's parents said his clients are disappointed and plan to move forward with a lawsuit against the officer and the Phoenix suburb of Tempe.
AP-US-SELF-DRIVING-VEHICLE-COLLISION
Waymo: Self-driving vehicle in manual mode at time of crash
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Waymo says one of its self-driving minivans operating in manual mode was involved in a rear-end collision in a Phoenix suburb caused by the reckless driving of a sedan. Waymo says the sedan erratically swerved, braked aggressively and abruptly slowed before the crash Thursday night in Tempe. Waymo says its driver tried to avoid a collision but rear-ended the sedan and its driver was treated for neck pain. Police say only Waymo's driver was hurt. Waymo is among several companies testing autonomous vehicles in metro Phoenix. An Uber self-driving vehicle in 2018 hit and killed a pedestrian in Tempe.
GUN RIGHTS-YAVAPAI COUNTY
Yavapai County supervisors plan vote on gun rights measure
PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors plans to vote Wednesday on whether to join Mohave County in declaring itself a sanctuary county in support of gun rights. The Daily Courier reports that the Yavapai County board in December and January heard about hours of testimony from dozens of people on the proposal. The board's Mohave County counterpart approved a similar resolution on Nov. 4. Under the Yavapai County resolution, the supervisors vow would pledge to defend state and federal constitutional rights, including the U.S. Constitution's Second Amendment. The measure also declares Yavapai County a “Second Amendment Sanctuary County."
AP-AZ-=FLAGSTAFF-CLIMATE CHANGE
Flagstaff moves toward declaring emergency on climate
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The Flagstaff City Council drew an overflow crowd as it moved toward declaring a climate emergency to address climate change and achieve carbon neutrality by 2030. The Arizona Daily Sun reports that dozens of people had to sit on folding chairs in the lobby of City Hall to watch a livestream of the Tuesday night meeting. With the four-hour discussion, the council is poised to officially adopt the resolution following a legal review. The measure would be non-binding. But activist Sara Kubisty said declaring a climate emergency sets a standard that residents and voters can cite during future policy discussions. Mayor Coral Evans warned that further climate action will take real effort and won’t always be popular.
OBIT-CODE TALKER VANDEVER
Navajo Code Talker dies at 96; less than a handful remain
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — One of the few remaining Navajo Code Talkers who used their native language to confound the Japanese in World War II has died. The family of Joe Vandever Sr. says he died Friday of health complications in Haystack, New Mexico. He was 96. Tribal leaders called him a great warrior and a compassionate family man. He was among hundreds of Navajos who served in the U.S. Marine Corps transmitting messages using a code based on the Navajo language. It was never broken. His death leaves less than a handful of Navajo Code Talkers still alive.
AP-US-CHINA-OUTBREAK-CHINESE-AMERICANS
Chinese communities rattled by virus, cancel new year events
ALHAMBRA, Calif. (AP) — The rapid spread of a new virus from China that has sickened thousands and killed hundreds has rattled Chinese American communities across the U.S. As the virus has spread overseas, many residents of majority-Asian cities just east of Los Angeles say they are staying inside as much as they can and wearing surgical masks when they go out. Organizers of some Lunar New Year celebrations are going a step further by canceling events in places like New York City, Maryland, Arizona and California. There have been reports in some places of stores running out of medical masks.
BOY KILLED-QUAD ACCIDENT
9-year-old boy dead, apparently killed in off-roading crash
KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — The Mohave County Sheriff's Office says a 9-year-old boy who had been reported missing was found dead, apparently having died accidentally as he rode an off-road vehicle in a rural area near Kingman, The Sheriff's Office says Alexander Lee of Golden Valley was last seen Thursday at noon while riding a quad and that searchers found him dead Thursday night in a wash. The office said in a statement that the quad was nearby and that it appeared the boy had been ejected from the vehicle.