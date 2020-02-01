Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MST

ALHAMBRA, Calif. (AP) — The rapid spread of a new virus from China that has sickened thousands and killed hundreds has rattled Chinese American communities across the U.S. As the virus has spread overseas, many residents of majority-Asian cities just east of Los Angeles say they are staying inside as much as they can and wearing surgical masks when they go out. Organizers of some Lunar New Year celebrations are going a step further by canceling events in places like New York City, Maryland, Arizona and California. There have been reports in some places of stores running out of medical masks.