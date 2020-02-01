LSP graduates 51 new troopers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Friday, Jan. 31, Louisiana State Police held a graduation ceremony for Cadet Class 99. Fifty-one cadets have now joined the ranks of LSP.
The graduation ceremony was held at Istrouma Baptist Church Friday morning.
Sixty-one cadets began their 23-week training journey Aug. 25, 2019. At the training academy, cadets received training in various areas, including crash investigation, emergency vehicle operations, impaired driving detection, traffic incident management, and leadership. Cadets also went through a rigorous physical training regimen.
Having successfully completed their training, the 51 new troopers will be deployed across the state. They will participate in a 10 to 14-week field training program while being supervised by a veteran trooper.
For information about how to become an LSP trooper, click here.
