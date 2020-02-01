NOPD investigating armed robberies of businesses less than 30 minutes apart

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Two Mid-City businesses were robbed Friday night in a span of less than a half-hour, according to a preliminary report released by the New Orleans Police Dept.
The first robbery, reported at 9:22 p.m., happened at a Walgreens in the 700 block of S. Carrollton Avenue.
Police say a suspect, only described as a black male, walked up to the cash register with a gun and demanded the cashier give him everything in the register. The suspect then reached into the resister, took the cash, and candy bar then fled in an unknown direction.
The second armed robbery was reported at a Dollar General in the 8200 block of Earhart Blvd at 9:50 p.m.
In that incident, police say armed suspect walked into the store and demanded money. When the cashier refused, the perpetrator pulled a weapon and demanded the money again. The cashier again told the suspect the that the safe could not be opened.
The suspect took a stack of lighters and fled the location in an unknown direction.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.