NOPD investigating France St. homicide

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are on the scene of a homicide in the St. Claude neighborhood.
NOPD reported the incident around 7:45 p.m.
Officers responding to a call of shots fired in the 1600 block of France Street found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Details are limited at this time.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
