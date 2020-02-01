St. Tammany Sheriff’s Office clarifies social media post showing man fleeing hospital in prison outfit

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A social media post Friday depicting what appeared to be a man dressed in jail striped clothing fleeing a local area hospital prompted the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office to clarify what happened.
A man captured on video, identified as Brandon Ball, 34, of Gulfport, MS was taken into custody by St. Tammany Parish Deputies for a drug violation.
Prior to being booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail and during the course of a search for additional contraband, Ball suffered a medical emergency, requiring him to be taken to the hospital.
While at the hospital for a non-life threatening medial complaint, Ball was issued a summons to appear in court for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police say Ball was uncooperative with hospital staff, and against medical advice, chose to leave the hospital without changing into his own clothing.
The sheriff’s office says at no time was Ball a danger to the public.
Ultimately, deputies made contact with Ball after he abruptly left the hospital and were able to recover the jail striped clothing.
