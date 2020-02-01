Zack: A dry weekend of weather, finally

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Multiple days of dry weather is just what the doctor ordered going into the weekend and we earned it after this gloomy week of weather.
Expect some clouds around for your Saturday as one last disturbance passes us by. This will not lead to any rain but there could be some periods of time that we revert back to those gloomy skies. Due to the extra cloudiness highs are likely to top out on the cool side in the upper 50s to near 60.
Super Bowl Sunday will not have any cloud worries as the second half of the weekend looks to bring abundant sunshine and perfect temperatures. Now we will start the day cold with morning lows in the 30s for just about all locations. Later on in the afternoon highs will quickly climb to the middle 60s making for picture, perfect weather.
As we go into next week a warming trend will begin as we get back to near 70 degrees by Tuesday before more rain chances move back into the forecast come midweek.
