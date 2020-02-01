Zion scores 24, Pelicans pound Memphis 139-111

Grizzlies: In addition the the Jackson and Guduric suspensions, Memphis’s lineup was thinned further by the absence of forward Brandon Clarke, who was ruled out with a sore hip before the game. Clarke joined guard Grayson Allen (hip) and Bruno Caboclo (knee) as inactive. ... Forward Solomon Hill, who played the previous three seasons for New Orleans, got his third start of the season for Memphis and had six points, two rebounds and an assist in 25:42. .... Missed 11 of 26 free throws. ... Jae Crowder scored 15 points, Kyle Anderson 14 and Josh Jackson 13. Dillon Brooks and Tyus Jones each scored 10.