Business owners happy for Chewbacchus’ return to French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It’s beginning to feel more like Carnival.
The Krewe of Chewbacchus rolled through the French Quarter Saturday night with a new route. But even before a krewe member took a step, some businesses were already seeing the benefits.
As the Krewe of Chewbacchus members made its finishing touches in the Bywater, David Moore made another sale in the French Quarter.
Moore believes that’s largely due to the fact that the Krewe of Chewbacchus is heading directly towards his store.
“It’s been booming,” says Moore. “We love having parades in the French Quarter because it brings people in of all kinds, especially a parade like this where you have Doctor Who and Star Wars and Star Trek. Brings people into the quarter that are looking to buy not only costumes, but art.”
The krewe’s new route this year now takes the parade down Decatur.
“In coordination with the police department, we decided on a longer more straight route instead of the loop we’ve been doing for the past two years.”
Parade organizers say the change is an effort to stretch out all of their sub krewes. There are more than 100 with membership growing every year.
“Like 20 people? The krewe basically doubled this year so, fantastic. I’m very excited to check this out for my first time.”
Organizers say while amending the route, they kept business owners and residents in mind.
“Still roll by all of the restaurants, bars and businesses that we went by last year and our high impact areas so think Frenchmen Street, St. Claude. And then, we added to the route Decatur Street.”
“I’m excited because this song we’re actually going through the heart of the French Quarter I hear. So, it’s going down.”
And that’s what French Quarter business managers like Moore are banking on for more reasons than one.
Moore says he hopes more parades will start moving back to the French Quarter where the tradition began.
