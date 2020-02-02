Displaced victims thank community after 4-alarm fire on St. Charles

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Kevan Gurley says he wasn’t home at the time that a four alarm fire ignited in his upstairs St. Charles Avenue home, but when he found out, his main focus was on his two roommates who he knew were inside.
“By the time I got here my two roommates had already been taken to the hospital and the fire was out," said Gurley. “Information came sporadically, so I was attempting to get information. What hospital? What time was it? What’s wrong with them?”
Max Griffin was inside when the fire started and says he and his other roommate were quickly overcome by the smoke.
“The funny thing is we both woke up to the smell of smoke and we both thought the other one was burning a pizza. So that wasn’t the case," said Griffin.
“I tried to crawl a little bit, I immediately became unconscious a lot quicker than you think. I woke up in the ambulance parking lot and it was like ‘oh my god, that was pretty quick'."
Both Max and his roommate were rescued from the burning building by firefighters and are now expected to make a full recovery.
Since then, all three of the displaced have found friends and neighbors willing to take them in.
“Our friends stepped up and gave us couches and a bed to sleep on at their place," said Gurley.
“Igor’s bar and Lucky’s bar, the owners of those bars are good friends of ours and we work for those bars, and they rallied and came up with an idea to do a fundraiser.”
“it’s just been great to see how many friends you actually in this time of need. That’s when you figure out who your friends are.”
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.