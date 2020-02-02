JPSO deputies in Miami to assist with Super Bowl security

MIAMI, FL. (WVUE) - Deputies with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office are on special assignment this weekend as they and their K9 partners are in Miami, Florida to assist with security for Super Bowl LIV.
While Deputies Louie Adams and his four-legged partner Aliz and Deputy Keith Champagne and his partner Demon don’t get to see the black and gold play in the big game, they will be assisting local, state, and federal law enforcement to ensure everyone is safe.
The officers have been in Miami for nearly two weeks.
The JPSO has a partnership with TSA and assists for large events whenever requested.
Demon is a Belgian Malinois and Aliz is a German Shepherd and both are trained in explosives detection.
