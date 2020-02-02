Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MST

PHOENIX (AP) — Federal authorities say they have arrested a Phoenix-area man suspected of killing two men while acting as a leader of al-Qaida in Iraq. The Department of Justice says 42-year-old Ali Yousif Ahmed Al-Nouri appeared before a magistrate judge for proceedings to extradite him to Iraq on Friday. It says the Iraqi government charged Al-Nouri with two counts of murder in connection with a killing in 2006 in Fallujah. They say that he and other members of al-Qaida fatally shot a lieutenant and an officer with the Fallujah Police Directorate. It’s unclear how long Al-Nouri had lived in the Arizona or what he did in the state.