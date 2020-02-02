Nicondra: Pleasant and chilly conditions through the weekend

High pressure is controlling our weather for the next several days. Expect plenty of sun and cool conditions through the day on Sunday. We should stay sunny through the start of the week with some clouds moving in by late Tuesday ahead of our next storm system. Some showers will begin Tuesday night as well. Wednesday a low pressure system moves north from the Gulf of Mexico bringing increased rain chances. Some storms may be stronger with the possibility of severe storms Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning. Expect a major warm up as this system approaches as well. Temperatures will rise from 30s and 40s Sunday morning to highs in the 60s for the afternoon. Expect a quick transition to highs in the 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of the cold front. Stick with Fox 8 as we get closer to the event.