STPSO: Man killed in Slidell area shooting, suspect in custody

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in the Slidell area.
Deputies were called to the 37000 block of Jones Road Saturday night around 9:30 p.m. for a shooting. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.
STPSO says a suspect is in custody and is currently being questioned by investigators.
The shooting remains under investigation.
