STPSO: Man killed in Slidell area shooting, suspect in custody
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in the Slidell area.
By Tiffany Baptiste | February 1, 2020 at 11:20 PM CST - Updated February 1 at 11:20 PM

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in the Slidell area.

Deputies were called to the 37000 block of Jones Road Saturday night around 9:30 p.m. for a shooting. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

STPSO says a suspect is in custody and is currently being questioned by investigators.

The shooting remains under investigation.

