Zack: Plentiful sun to finish out the weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - What a finish to the weekend we have in weather as sunny skies and pleasant temperatures will make for a SUPER forecast on this Super Bowl Sunday.
It’s certainly cold out there this morning with nearly all locations starting the day in the 30s but those temperature will quickly warm after sunrise. In fact our highs today could be nearly 30 degrees warmer than our lows as highs climb into the middle to upper 60s. Combine those temperatures with bright sunshine and you get a perfect Super Bowl Sunday forecast.
As we head back to work things will start to change as we jump our highs back into the 70s. Now we stay dry on Monday but by Tuesday rain chances do start to increase. The big rain day this week will come on Wednesday as our next front pushes into the area. There could be a round of heavy storms along with a severe weather risk so that’s something we will be monitoring over the next few days in the FOX 8 Weather Center.
Behind that front we will turn sharply colder come Thursday with the possibility of some rain lingering behind the front. That could make for a nasty and raw Thursday forecast but it all pays off for Friday going into next weekend as sunny skies will then return.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.