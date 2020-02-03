Aifuwa, Pointer lead LSU over No. 15 Texas A&M

LSU center Faustine Aifuwa (No. 24) (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Josh Auzenne | February 2, 2020 at 4:06 PM CST - Updated February 2 at 7:18 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team swept the regular season series against Texas A&M with a win Sunday afternoon in the PMAC.

The Lady Tigers (16-5, 6-3 SEC) edged the Aggies (18-4, 6-3 SEC), 59-58.

LSU guard Khayla Pointer (No. 3)
LSU guard Khayla Pointer (No. 3) (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)

Center Faustine Aifuwa recorded a double-double, scoring 18 points and pulling down 16 rebounds. Guard Khayla Pointer also put up 18 points. Guard Jailin Cherry added 10 points.

Ayana Mitchell, the team’s leading scorer, suffered a knee injury on a rebound in the second quarter. The extent of the injury is unknown. She did not return to the game.

LSU’s players honored NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, and the other victims of the deadly helicopter crash that happened Sunday, Jan. 26. The Lady Tigers wore special shirts during warmups before the game.

The Lady Tigers came away with a 57-54 win over the Aggies earlier in the month.

