Bruce: Enjoy Another Beauty Today Before A Stormy Mid-Week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -After a spectacular weekend with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures the start of the work week should be just as nice. Monday temperatures will hover near 70 under a sunny sky. Tuesday the high will shift and we will see an increase in moisture. Some showers begin late Tuesday and build through the overnight into Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center places a slight risk for severe weather northwest of our region late Tuesday and shifting south across southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast into the day Wednesday. A warm stretch bumps temperatures up ahead of the system into the mid 70s with a big cool down on Thursday behind the system.