4 former LSU Tigers are now Super Bowl champs

MIAMI (WAFB) - Four former LSU Tigers are now Super Bowl champions.
The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Fransisco 49ers 31-20 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. on Sunday, Feb. 2.
Tyrann Mathieu, Mo Claiborne, Darrel Williams, and Spencer Ware are all with the Kansas City Chiefs but was once played for LSU at various times.
Mathieu, Claiborne, and Ware were on the 2011 LSU team that lost to rival Alabama in the BCS National Championship in New Orleans on Jan. 9, 2012.
Mathieu was the Chiefs’ second-leading tackler on Super Bowl Sunday, recording four solo tackles and six total tackles.
