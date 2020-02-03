LSU jumps to No. 18 in latest AP Top 25 Poll

LSU men's basketball moved up to No. 18 in the AP Top 25 after wins over Alabama and Ole Miss. (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Josh Auzenne | February 3, 2020 at 11:21 AM CST - Updated February 3 at 12:05 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team soared four spots in the new AP Top 25 Poll that was released Monday morning.

The Tigers (17-4, 8-0 SEC) moved up to No. 18 from No. 22 after home wins over Alabama and Ole Miss.

LSU beat Alabama, 90-76, on Wednesday, Jan. 29. Then, the Tigers got past Ole Miss, 73-63, on Saturday, Feb. 1.

AP Top 25:

  1. Baylor
  2. Gonzaga
  3. Kansas
  4. San Diego State
  5. Louisville
  6. Dayton
  7. Duke
  8. Florida State
  9. Maryland
  10. Villanova
  11. Auburn
  12. Seton Hall
  13. West Virginia
  14. Oregon
  15. Kentucky
  16. Michigan State
  17. Iowa
  18. LSU
  19. Butler
  20. Illinois
  21. Creighton
  22. Penn State
  23. Arizona
  24. Colorado
  25. Houston

The Tigers are 8-0 in SEC play for the first time since 1981 and are currently riding a 10-game win streak.

This is LSU’s highest ranking this season.

