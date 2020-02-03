Mississippi man arrested for rash of car burlaries in Chalmette

CHALMETTE, La. (WVUE) - The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office arrested a Mississippi man in connection with a rash of car burglaries that occurred recently in Chalmette, Sheriff James Pohlmann said.
Cody Cuevas, 24, a resident of Carriere, Miss. who has been staying at an address in the 400 blk. of East St. Bernard Highway in Chalmette, was booked Jan. 17 with simple burglary and possession of stolen property in connection with nearly a dozen car burglaries in Chalmette.
On Jan. 17, shortly after 5 a.m., Sheriff Pohlmann said, deputies responded to a call about multiple car burglaries on Fazzio Rd. and Culotta St.
When deputies arrived on the scene, a victim who said he witnessed a man take items from his pickup truck while it was parked in his driveway. The victim also said he saw the suspect rummage through another vehicle nearby and then flee in a 2000’s model Chevy single cab pickup truck.
Deputies received another call about additional vehicle burglaries on Pirate Dr. and Colonel Dr.
During the course of the investigation, detectives were able to positively identify Cuevas through eyewitness accounts and video surveillance, the sheriff said.
Detectives were able to locate Cuevas sitting in his Chevy pickup, parked in front of a business in the 3500 block of Paris Rd. Several of the stolen items were seen in plain view inside of Cuevas’ vehicle. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to St. Bernard Parish Prison to be booked on the above charges.
Pohlmann said some of the stolen items found in Cuevas’ possession were returned to their rightful owners, but there is still some unclaimed property.
Anyone who has had items stolen recently that are similar to those in the attached photographs can call Detective Jessie Gernados at (504) 278-7731 to inquire about the items.
