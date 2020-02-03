Nicondra: One more nice day before clouds and rain return

Lots of sunshine and comfortable temperatures around for Monday. The high pressure currently in place will continue to push east allowing for more moisture to push in from the southeast. Clouds increase during the day Tuesday with some showers developing later in the afternoon. A low pressure system continues to push north allowing for stronger storms to develop Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center places a slight risk for severe weather across a portion of southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Most of the region falls under the lowest marginal risk. Rain showers will linger through the day Thursday as the colder air settles making for a raw afternoon. Friday will be nicer with rain moving out and comfortably seasonable temperatures for the weekend.