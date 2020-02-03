NOPD searching for suspect connected to two armed robberies

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying and locating a suspect wanted in connection to two armed robberies Friday night.
NOPD says a man walked into the Walgreens located in the 700 block of South Carrollton Avenue around 9:15 p.m. with a firearm and demanded money from the cashier. The employee complied and the suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Nearly 30 minutes later police say the same suspect walked into the Dollar General in the 8200 block of Earhart Boulevard demanding money. The cashier refused but the suspect fled the store with some merchandise.
Police describe the suspect as an older black male who is possibly in his 40s, with a thin build, about 5’10” tall. He was last seen wearing a gray colored sweatshirt that says “Army” on the front in black letters and a black “A” on the back with black pants with white writing on both legs. He also wore black shoes, black baseball cap and a gray bandana around his neck.
If anyone has any information about the identity or location of the suspect, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
