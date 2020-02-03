St. Bernard Parish Sheriff: Alabama man arrested for armed robberies in multiple states

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. (WVUE) -An Alabama man wanted for multiple armed robberies in three states was arrested by the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office.
A spokesperson for the SBSO said Julien Hardin. 33, was located in a Chalmette business parking lot on Jan. 30.
Hardin, of Mobile, Alabama, was booked on two fugitive warrants for robbery in Alabama, one out of Mobile County and the other out of Baldwin County.
On Jan. 30, deputies in the Field Operations Bureau were called to a location near the 8700 block of West Judge Perez Drive in Chalmette to locate a 2017 Dodge Journey believed to be used in multiple armed robberies committed by Hardin in Mississippi and Alabama.
Deputies located Hardin and the vehicle based on information provided by the Criminal Intelligence Center in Jefferson Parish. .
Police said Hardin, who was known to make statements about luring law enforcement officials into a gun fight, was taken into custody without incident.
During the course of the investigation, detectives with the St. Bernard Criminal Investigations Bureau, working along with the New Orleans Police Department, were able to obtain a confession from Hardin, which also led to his arrest in connection with a robbery that occurred in New Orleans.
