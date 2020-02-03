Two arrested, one sought in connection with catalytic converter thefts

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Two men have been arrested and another is wanted in connection with the theft of catalytic converters in St. Tammany and surrounding parishes.
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said Monday that since mid-December, officers have taken numerous reports of catalytic converters and other exhaust-related parts being stolen from parked vehicles in St. Tammany Parish.
Detectives with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office partnered with detectives from several neighboring agencies including the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Hammond Police Department and the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office after it was discovered those agencies had received reports of similar crimes.
Last week, detectives with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office received a tip in connection with the thefts.
Because of that tip, investigators were able to identify three individuals responsible for the thefts.
They are Mark Crayton Sr., 58, Mark Crayton Jr., 31 both of Holden, La. and Samuel “Banky” Bankston, 26.
Mark Crayton Sr. and Mark Crayton Jr. were arrested last week in Livingston Parish and booked into the Livingston Parish Jail.
Once released, they will be transferred and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on 13 counts each of Theft between $1,000 and $5,000 (felony) and 14 counts each of Criminal Damage to Property between $1,000 and $5,000 (felony).
These charges are connection with the thefts that occurred in St. Tammany Parish, and they face additional charges in the other jurisdictions where thefts were also reported.
Samuel “Banky” Bankston remains at large. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Nelson with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 726-7856 or (985) 898-2338.
