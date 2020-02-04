Bruce: Clouds Increase-Rain Chances Rise With Storms On Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -A strong cold front will bring rounds of rain and storms beginning on Wednesday and continuing into Thursday morning. A few of the storms could be severe late Wednesday and Wednesday. In addition heavy downpours could drop several inches of rain in a few spots.
It will turn windy and much colder on Thursday morning behind the front. The rain could linger into midday before ending later on Thursday. Temperatures will drop into the 40s and likely stay there for most if not all of the day. then a big warm-up as Friday hits 60° and near 70° Saturday. A dry weekend is ahead.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.