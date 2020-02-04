Council concerned over growing costs of Hard Rock, cyber-attack

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The chief administrative officer of New Orleans told council members on Tuesday that with the city price tag already exceeding $11 million for the Hard Rock collapse, they have still not received any money from the collapsed hotels owners.
Council members are concerned that that bill is only going to get higher with an implosion set for March.
Between the cyber-attack and the Hard Rock collapse the city meter is running for two unforeseen major expenses and city officials are expressing frustration.
When it comes to the collapse, city officials say the city budget has incurred nearly $12 million in expenses with nearly $930,000 owed to the fire department.
But council members worry about lost business and major expenses moving forward especially when the building is brought down next month according to the current plan.
Take sots
Council member Helena Moreno asked New Orleans CAO Gilbert Montano at a council meeting if he has estimates on additional expenses.
“We do have projections, but no hard numbers at this time. We believe the cost will be incurred by the responsible parties,” he said.
As for the cyber-attack, city officials said they have currently spent $7 million with $3 million of that covered by the city’s insurance policy. But they said major expenses lie ahead.
They said the city needs to purchase 500 new computers that did not come back after the cyber-attack.
The city said it is currently trying to upgrade its insurance policy to cover such cost in the future, but they would not say exactly how much that upgrade will cost.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.