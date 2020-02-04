Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Tempe have identified a woman and her infant son who were both found dead their home. They say the deaths appear to stem from a tragic accident. Police say 38-year-old Larinique Meadows was using her cellphone to search for symptoms of chest pain before she fell on top of her 4-month-old son, Denari. They say the woman had some sort of heart condition. Police say the boy likely suffocated, but the Maricopa County Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. The child’s father told police he saw him and Meadows around 11 a.m. Saturday before going to sleep. The man woke up around 5 p.m. to get ready for work and found the two dead bodies.