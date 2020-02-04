LSU gymnastics tumbles in rankings after loss to Alabama

LSU gymnast Ruby Harrold (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Steve Schneider and Josh Auzenne | February 3, 2020 at 5:08 PM CST - Updated February 3 at 7:12 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU gymnastics has dropped again in the rankings.

The Tigers were once No. 2 but have fallen to No. 9 after five weeks. The latest setback was a 10-meet win streak against Alabama snapped Friday night.

The Tigers fell 196.775-196.425 to the Crimson Tide in front of 12,637 fans.

Collegiate Gymnastics Rankings

  1. Oklahoma
  2. Florida
  3. Utah
  4. Denver
  5. UCLA
  6. Minnesota
  7. Alabama
  8. Michigan
  9. LSU
  10. Georgia
  11. Washington
  12. California
  13. Kentucky
  14. Nebraska
  15. Arkansas
  16. BYU
  17. Auburn
  18. Iowa State
  19. Maryland
  20. Arizona
LSU gymnast Kiya Johnson and co-head coach Jay Clark
LSU gymnast Kiya Johnson and co-head coach Jay Clark (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)

Freshman all-arounder Kiya Johnson took that individual title in the competition with Alabama with a score of 39.600 and continues to be one of LSU’s leaders just a month into her collegiate career. She also claimed the vault and floor titles to push her career total to 12. She scored a career-high 9.95 on vault and won the floor with a 9.975, which matched her career-high in that event.

Co-head coach Jay Clark says despite juggling the lineup around injuries and obvious disappointment in some of the performances, the Tigers aren’t hitting the panic button.

“That’s not our normal," said Johnson. "Everybody can hit under pressure, in like intrasquads and stuff, so we just get the positive mindset from that and not focusing on just the meets.”

“There’s no knee-jerk with this team and we’re not going to categorically change anything we’re doing because, like I said, we know what we have,” added Clark.

LSU will travel to Oregon State for a meet that will also include Arizona State. The three teams will battle Saturday starting at 1:30 p.m.

