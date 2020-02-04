Mandeville man accused of injuring officer found guilty of crimes

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - A Mandeville man accused of resisting arrest and injuring an officer by causing a laceration to the has been found guilty of his crimes.
St. Tammany Parish District Judge Alan Zaunbrecher found Joseph Kott, 40, guilty of Resisting a Police Officer with Force or Violence, Battery of a Police Officer, and Simple Criminal Trespassing on Jan. 29, according to District Attorney Warren Montgomery.
On January 19, 2018 at 4:30am, deputies were called to a Madisonville residence in response to a trespassing call. Officers arrived on the scene and found Kott on the front steps of the property.
When the responding officers told Kott to leave the property, he refused and attempted to flee the officers and enter the residence.
During the arrest, Kott began swinging with fists and elbows, causing a laceration to the head of one of the officers. The officer was treated at a local hospital and needed 5 staples to close the wound, prosecutors said.
“Law enforcement on a daily basis sacrifice their safety for the safety of our community. Anyone who attacks law enforcement will be prosecuted and held accountable regardless of who they are,” Montgomery said.
Kott has previous convictions for Resisting a Police Officer, DWI, and Careless Operation of a Vehicle, and Vehicular Homicide.
Kott faces up to eight years in prison when he is sentenced on March 10.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.