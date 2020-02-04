Memorial service announced for former St. Tammany Parish President Pat Brister

MANDEVILLE, La. (WVUE) -The public is invited to a Memorial Service for Patricia P. “Pat” Brister, former St. Tammany Parish President, Ambassador to the United Nations’ Commission on the Status of Women, National Committee Woman to the Republic National Committee, and Chairman of the Louisiana Republican Party.
The service will be held Monday, Feb. 10 at Church of the King, located at 22205 Little Creek Road in Mandeville, LA. There will be a visitation from 10 a.m. until noon.
A celebration of her life will begin at noon with a memorial service.
The family of Ms. Brister appreciates the outpouring of love and prayers from her friends, peers, citizens who knew her or admired her from afar. They have been particularly struck by the tributes to Pat as a trailblazer for women in politics, civic duty and women’s rights.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for friends to consider a donation to the Pat Brister Legacy Fund at the Northshore Community Foundation.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.