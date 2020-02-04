Nicondra: Clouds and showers increasing

Cloudy sky is in place and will stick around at least through Thursday. Expect warm and moist air to fuel showers and a few thunderstorms likely on Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center highlights southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast under a slight risk for severe weather. It’s the second to lowest distinction and likely will bring just a couple of stronger storms. We can expect strong winds capable of damage and the potential is there for a tornado to form. That being said we will likely not see stormy weather all day, but more passing storms until overnight into Thursday. Thursday overrunning rain will take over making for a cold damp afternoon. There is a little good news. Skies will clear and pleasant weather returns for most of the weekend.