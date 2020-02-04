Overtime Podcast #134 - Super Bowl Lessons & Saints’ QB Posturing

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Super Bowl LIV saw Patrick Mahomes lead the Chiefs to a comeback win. The week leading up to the game brought some clarity to the Saints’ offseason quarterback conundrum.
Chris Hagan, Sean Fazende and Juan Kincaid make sense of the Saints’ road to Super Bowl LV in Tampa next season and who will be at QB for the franchise going forward.
Fazende on his takeaways from the Saints’ various media appearances during Super Bowl week:
“You try to stretch whatever you can out of a franchise guy as long as you possibly can and the football gods have been so good to the Saints and Drew Brees when it comes to his health and there’s no drop-off in terms of his effectiveness. You’re starting to see a little bit of a different tone from the organization, leaks coming out about who the next guy could be. I don’t think Sean Payton wants any part of a rookie quarterback taking over when Drew Brees hangs 'em up. Enter Taysom Hill. That’s why that has been thrown out. Payton used Media Row beautifully along Super Bowl week to get that message out. A - we can’t get all three quarterbacks back. B -Taysom Hill was the talk of the town in Miami.”
Please subscribe to the FOX 8 Overtime podcast so that you automatically get our new episodes. Also, please consider rating and reviewing our podcast to help others find it and join in.
To get in touch with us, download our Final Play or Tiger Huddle apps and submit a question.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.