Police search for stolen car used in latest vehicle burglaries in Lakeview

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Police search for a stolen car used in a recent vehicle burglary.
Surveillance video from over the weekend shows people targeting vehicles in Lakeview. It's just another in a string of vehicle burglaries that have been spread across the city.
The latest one happened just two blocks from where the NOPD set up a perimeter last month, after police said burglary suspects tried to run over an officer.
Saturday afternoon just before 4:30, surveillance video shows a white Nissan Maxima driving down the 600 block of French Street in Lakeview.
At least three people are seen in the car. They loop around a second time just a minute after..
Someone in the backseat is seen trying door handles along the street, and manages to get inside an unlocked white car, before continuing.
One neighbor said they broke into another vehicle parked outside her house.
"I had a friend visiting my house, and she was inside for about an hour and a half, came out to her car, and found that someone had rummaged through her car, had taken a few of her personal items, and of course was very upset because it was 4:15 in the afternoon on a beautiful day," she said.
"I just saw the one police car, and two people showing them I think footage, or video of what happened," another neighbor said.
Some residents said they’re worried as parents, after finding out this happened in the middle of the afternoon.
"If this is happening in the middle of the day, what are they doing after dark? And I know a 16-year-old, it's not top of mind for them to be looking around, not thinking oh, I shouldn't be sitting in my car, looking at my phone," a mother in the neighborhood said.
“It’s just an invasion of your neighborhood, your privacy that you can’t just live and enjoy a Saturday afternoon without worrying about walking outside and catching someone rummaging through your car,” a Lakeview resident said.
Police said the owner of the 2010 Maxima reported the car stolen from Uptown last week.
Some neighbors worry the car burglaries will only escalate.
"If somebody's in a hurry to get away, they're not paying attention to what's around them and who's on a bike, and yes, there's a bunch of kids that ride up and down this street, walk up and down this street," a Lakeview resident of over 20 years said.
Police say they cannot confirm at this time whether the suspects are juveniles. Anyone with information is asked to contact them, or Crimestoppers.
