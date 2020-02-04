Remembering former St. Tammany Parish President Pat Brister

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Many St Tammany residents were stunned to learn the news that their former parish president had died today
Pat Brister left office less than a month ago after a long career in public service and Republican party politics.
Brister was a mother of five children who first began her political career at the grassroots level serving as president of the PTA at Mandeville’s our Lady of the Lake school
“Her efforts reached many people, from the work she did with nonprofits not only as Parish president but with Habitat for Humanity and the youth services bureau," Mandeville Mayor Donald Villere said.
Brister rose through the ranks of Republican party politics becoming the state’s first GOP party chairwoman and serving as the president of the parish council before being elected to two terms as Parish President.
“I think her legacy will be her tireless efforts to serve her constituents,” current Parish President Michael Cooper said.
Brister is being remembered for a firm but gracious leadership style who worked for victims of storms and for behavioral healthcare patients, who worried when the state closed Southeast Louisiana hospital several years ago.
When the state decided to close the hospital, Brister worked hard to repurpose it for mental health care services under a new entity called ‘Safe Haven'.
"It was very important to her. She saw the need,” Cooper said.
Brister recently guided the Parish through some tricky financial times using leadership skills honed through years of elected office.
“Northshore is going to miss all she did for all of us over the years. It’s just a stunning loss,” former State Senator Jack Donahue said.
Brister was a cancer survivor but apparently suffered a relapse and was hospitalized about a week ago.
“Pat was very private, when she left office on January 13 I don’t believe many knew that she was experiencing cancer which had re-entered her body," Cooper said.
Pat Brister leaves behind 4 children and 9 grandchildren who are now working out the details of planning a funeral. Brister was 73.
House minority whip Steve Scalise issued this statement earlier today.
”Pat Brister was a friend and a dedicated public servant who cared deeply about St. Tammany Parish. She served with honor in many levels of government, from her work to provide more opportunities for women in President Bush’s Administration, to her recent years serving as St. Tammany’s Parish President, even while battling cancer. Jennifer and I are saddened by her passing, and we are keeping her family in our prayers during this difficult time," Scalise said
