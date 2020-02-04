Remembering former St. Tammany Parish President Pat Brister

”Pat Brister was a friend and a dedicated public servant who cared deeply about St. Tammany Parish. She served with honor in many levels of government, from her work to provide more opportunities for women in President Bush’s Administration, to her recent years serving as St. Tammany’s Parish President, even while battling cancer. Jennifer and I are saddened by her passing, and we are keeping her family in our prayers during this difficult time," Scalise said