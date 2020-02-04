Shaq’s son, Shareef O’Neal, spurs speculation with LSU visit and social media post

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Shareef O’Neal, the son of LSU and NBA great Shaquille O’Neal, has caused widespread speculation on social media as to whether or not he will transfer to his father’s alma mater.
Shareef, who is a forward at UCLA, announced on Twitter on Jan. 22 that he would be leaving the team and entering the NCAA transfer portal.
He visited Baton Rouge during Super Bowl weekend and spoke with the LSU men’s basketball coaching staff and attended LSU’s game against Ole Miss on Feb. 1.
LSU defeated Ole Miss 73-65 in front of a crowd of over 11,000 at the PMAC.
The night before LSU’s victory, on Jan 31., Shareef tweeted photos of himself posing with a basketball in LSU and away jerseys in front of an LSU mural of a roaring tiger. The tweet was captioned “#notcommitted” with emojis of eyes and purple and gold hearts.
The tweet which was retweeted, or shared on Twitter, nearly 60,000 times and caused much discussion about whether Shareef would or would not transfer to LSU.
Coach Will Wade has elevated the program since arriving in 2017. Wade led the Tigers to the second round of the NIT in 2018 and to the Sweet Sixteen round of the NCAA tournament in 2019.
LSU is currently ranked No. 18 in the AP Top 25 and with an overall record of 17-4 and an SEC record of 8-0.
Shareef’s father, Shaq, played on the LSU men’s basketball team from 1989 to 1992.
As a Tiger, Shaq was a two-time All-American, two-time SEC Player of the Year, and received the Adolph Rupp Trophy as NCAA men’s basketball player of the year in 1991.
Shareef was a four-star recruit in 2018 from the Crossroads School in Los Angeles. He originally committed to Arizona.
