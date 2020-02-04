Sources: Former Judge Arthur Hunter to run for district attorney

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Former Orleans Parish Criminal Court Judge Arthur Hunter, Jr. will run for district attorney, according to sources.
Hunter resigned from the bench on Monday after 24 years. Hunter was first elected to his position in 1996.
He came under scrutiny in 2014 after it was revealed he spent more than $15,000 in travel allowance to conferences, seminars and legal education.
Attorney Arthur Hunter Harris IV will replace Hunter until June 30, according to the Louisiana Supreme Court.
