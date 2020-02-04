Strong storms possible Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A strong cold front will bring rounds of rain and storms beginning on Wednesday and continuing into Thursday morning. A few of the storms could be severe late Wednesday and Wednesday. In addition heavy downpours could drop several inches of rain in a few spots.
It will turn windy and much colder on Thursday morning behind the front. The rain could linger into midday before ending later on Thursday. Temperatures will drop into the 40s and likely stay there for most if not all of the day.
The sun returns on Friday and much warmer and drier weather is expected for the weekend.
