Suspect identified in theft of St. Charles Parish police SUV

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect accused of stealing a St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol vehicle Monday and leading officer on a chase through three parishes.
John., who remains on the loose and possibly still handcuffed, is described as being 5’8” tall, approximately 140 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.
Police say he has a previous address in San Pedro, California, but is believed to be currently in the New Orleans area.
John is wanted for one count of Theft of a Motor Vehicle, one count of Theft, one count of Aggravated Flight from an Officer, and one count of Aggravated Escape.
The charges stem from Monday’s incident where Michael was arrested after attempting to flee from deputies in what was later determined to be a stolen vehicle. Michael was placed into handcuffs and secured in the rear
of a St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol vehicle. Moments later, Michael climbed through the partition separating the front seat from the rear seat of the patrol vehicle, and led deputies on a
pursuit through Jefferson Parish and into New Orleans before abandoning the stolen Sheriff’s Office vehicle.
If anyone knows the whereabouts of Michael John, or has information that may lead to the arrest of Michael John, they are urged to contact Detective Kevin Tennison of the St. Charles Parish
Sheriff’s Office at (985)783-1135 or (985)783-6807.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.