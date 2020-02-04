TODAY: NOPD to release video from officer-involved shooting in the French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police Dept. will release video from an officer-involved shooting that occurred Jan. 25 near the intersection of Dauphine and St. Louis Streets.
The release of the video is in accordance with the department’s voluntary video release policy for critical incidents.
The shooting happened last Saturday around 7:45 a.m.
According to court documents obtained by FOX 8, two victims told police that Austin Bentel, 21, pointed a gun at them early Saturday morning in the French Quarter and even pulled the trigger five times. They said a click could be heard and fearing for their lives, they took off.
Another victim said Bentel put a gun to the back of his head and said, “I’ll shoot the **** out of you!” That victim was able to run away. The NOPD says they found Bentel armed at St. Louis and Bourbon. Then, the situation escalated.
“At that point in time, there is an exchange of gunfire resulting in that individual being struck in the chest,” said NOPD Chief, Shaun Ferguson.
Court records say surveillance video from the area shows Bentel pointing a gun at the victims on St. Louis Street. No police officers were injured during the exchange of gunfire.
Bentel faces a number of charges including aggravated assault with a firearm and aggravated assault on a peace officer. A judge set a more than $200,000 bond for Bentel.
